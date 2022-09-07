KP-EZDMC donates medicines for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) on Wednesday handed over 64 different cartons of medicines of Medical Supervisor Civil Hospital Matta for provision of relief to flood affectees.

Along with medicines, food items including 450 bags and 140 water bottles were also handed over to Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Matta for distribution in 450 families.