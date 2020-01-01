UrduPoint.com
KP-EZDMC Holds Seminar On Ease Of Doing Business

Wed 01st January 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in coordination with District Administration Haripur conducted a seminar on Industrialists Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in coordination with District Administration Haripur conducted a seminar on Industrialists Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business.

The event was attended by over 100 participants. Prominent amongst attendees were Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Yousaf Ayub ex.Minister Industries KP, RPO Hazara, DC Haripur Capt � Nadeem Nasir, DPO Haripur Dr. Zahidullah Khan, Superintend Engineer PESCO Hazara, District Forest Officer Haripur, KPEZDMC board Member Haji Iftikhar, Abbotabad Chamber of Commerce President, representatives from BOI, KPBOIT, Labour Department, Chief TMA Haripur, EPA, Mines and Minerals, Hattar Industrial Association and other businessmen of KP.

In one of its kind event, there were no speeches and participants directly interacted with each other on various issues of investment facilitation and doing business with ease. The issues faced by industrialists and timelines to solve them were noted down. KP-EZDMC will approach departments and follow up to timely solve these issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to KP CM, Abdul Karim Khan said that KP Government is always willing to solve issues of industrialists and will leave no stone unturned to facilitate investment in the province.

