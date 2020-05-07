UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP-EZDMC Opens Industrial Facilitation Centre At Hayatabad

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

KP-EZDMC opens Industrial Facilitation Centre at Hayatabad

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Thursday inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) at Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Thursday inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) at Hayatabad.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, member board of Director (BoD0 Mohammad Adnan Jalil and members Hayatabad EZ Management Board were also present on the occasion.

"The purpose of the Industrial Facilitation Centre is the provision of all services to the industrialists of the zone under under one roof including liaison with other government departments. A separate desk has been created to cater the needs of industrialists," a press release said.

The IFC would receive applications from industrialists and directly coordinate with government departments to reduce the time taken to complete a task.

The initiative would enable industrialists to focus on their industries while KP-EZDMC will cater to their need for NOCs, issues at utility companies and other Government departments. The step would minimize bureaucratic hurdles and would be introduced to all Economic and Special Economic Zones of KP.

The concept was the brainchild of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak who believed in treating industrialists as esteemed customers and provision of excellent customer services to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan said that the priority of the government was to bring investment to the province.

He said that under the initiative all facilities required for industrialist and investors would be provided under the same roof to attract investment to the province.

He said that the industrialists would be fully facilitated to ensure the utilization of the indigenous potential of the province. He said that KP-EZDMC was appeared to be a model organization of Government of KP, expediting investment and enhancing economic activity in the province.'On this occasion, the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that industrialists are backbone of the economy and deserve full support of the government.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Same Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

27 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.