KP-EZDMC opens Industrial Facilitation Centre at Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Thursday inaugurated Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) at Hayatabad.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, member board of Director (BoD0 Mohammad Adnan Jalil and members Hayatabad EZ Management Board were also present on the occasion.

"The purpose of the Industrial Facilitation Centre is the provision of all services to the industrialists of the zone under under one roof including liaison with other government departments. A separate desk has been created to cater the needs of industrialists," a press release said.

The IFC would receive applications from industrialists and directly coordinate with government departments to reduce the time taken to complete a task.

The initiative would enable industrialists to focus on their industries while KP-EZDMC will cater to their need for NOCs, issues at utility companies and other Government departments. The step would minimize bureaucratic hurdles and would be introduced to all Economic and Special Economic Zones of KP.

The concept was the brainchild of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak who believed in treating industrialists as esteemed customers and provision of excellent customer services to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan said that the priority of the government was to bring investment to the province.

He said that under the initiative all facilities required for industrialist and investors would be provided under the same roof to attract investment to the province.

He said that the industrialists would be fully facilitated to ensure the utilization of the indigenous potential of the province. He said that KP-EZDMC was appeared to be a model organization of Government of KP, expediting investment and enhancing economic activity in the province.'On this occasion, the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that industrialists are backbone of the economy and deserve full support of the government.