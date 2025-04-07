- Home
KP Faces Serious Challenges Of Terrorism, Governance Gap, Economic Crisis: Governor Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday said that the province is currently facing serious challenges, including terrorism, governance vacuum, and economic downturn. He also pointed out that corruption and the lack of political ownership are major contributors to the province's ongoing issues. The transparent use of funds is essential to improve the standard of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he stressed.
He expressed these views while addressing the opening session of a seminar titled “Security and Governance Challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).
In his address, Governor Kundi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been affected by terrorism. Although the security forces have made tremendous sacrifices to restore peace, the threats have not been entirely eliminated.
He highlighted that even after the merger of FATA, the newly merged districts continue to face governance gaps, cross-border criminal activities, corruption, and political marginalization.
He emphasized the urgent need for effective management in border areas, inter-institutional coordination, and sustainable policy-making to root out terrorism and crime.
The Governor expressed deep concern over the mismanagement of public funds, saying that over the past decade, developmental funds in the province were misused and that legislation failed to yield tangible results.
Governor Kundi called for strengthening Public Accounts Committees, holding open hearings on audit reports, and establishing a stronger system of governmental accountability.
He remarked, “Until financial discipline and transparency are ensured, the dream of good governance cannot be realized.”
He concluded with optimism, saying that through unity, determination, and a joint strategy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can become a peaceful, prosperous, and developed province.
