KP failed to launch even single project in 8 months: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday saying it had failed to launch even a single project for welfare of its people in last eight months.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched 84 new public welfare projects in her province over the same period.

She said KP Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur should learn from Maryam Nawaz’s vision for managing government affairs. Although announcements are made to replicate Punjab's projects, actual performance of KP government was zero, she added.