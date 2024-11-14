Open Menu

KP Failed To Launch Even Single Project In 8 Months: Azma

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KP failed to launch even single project in 8 months: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday saying it had failed to launch even a single project for welfare of its people in last eight months.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched 84 new public welfare projects in her province over the same period.

She said KP Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur should learn from Maryam Nawaz’s vision for managing government affairs. Although announcements are made to replicate Punjab's projects, actual performance of KP government was zero, she added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Punjab Same From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan