KP Failed To Launch Even Single Project In 8 Months: Azma
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday saying it had failed to launch even a single project for welfare of its people in last eight months.
She said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched 84 new public welfare projects in her province over the same period.
She said KP Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur should learn from Maryam Nawaz’s vision for managing government affairs. Although announcements are made to replicate Punjab's projects, actual performance of KP government was zero, she added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Air pollution, smog threaten health of vulnerable groups47 seconds ago
-
Over 600 suspects nabbed in PS Noon's anti-crime drive50 seconds ago
-
USAID delegation visits PDMA53 seconds ago
-
Dr Shah Alam takes charge as Dean Faculty Crop Protection, Agri University56 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Prime Minister of Mauritius1 minute ago
-
Transparency ensured in medical universities’ finances: Kh Salman1 minute ago
-
Patrolling police official booked for injuring 3 citizens on suspicion11 minutes ago
-
10.5 million saplings to be planted in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Youth encouraged to pursue technical education for better employment opportunities11 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits polling station21 minutes ago
-
Syed Nazir Gilani visits Islamabad to mark 40th anniversary of JKCHR21 minutes ago
-
SC disposes off several cases due to being ineffective21 minutes ago