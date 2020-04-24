KP farm owners to get Rs 826 million for protection of calves from slaughtering: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under Prime Minister's Emergency Reform Programme would provide Rs826 million to farm owners for breeding of calves and to discourage their slaughtering.

This was said by Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Fisheries Mohbiullah Khan while addressing cheque distribution ceremony among 100 farmers/ farm owners here for breeding and protection of calves.

He said under the PM's reforms programme Rs4000 would be given to each farm owner for breeding and protection of calves from slaughtering so that healthy meat could be made available in abundance in market.

The minister said the programme would continue for four-year under which farm owners in 16 districts of the province would be benefited, adding that farm owners would be encouraged to feed the calves till the age of slaughtering so that meat production could be increased.

He said under the programme estimated 120,000 calves would be protected from slaughtering while during current year a target of protecting 30,000 cattle has been set and to be achieved.

Mohabiullah said the initiative would enhance meat production besides giving access to healthy meat to international Hilal market that would ultimately bring financial benefits for farm owners.