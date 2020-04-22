UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP, Federal Governments Devise Lockdown, Preventive Measures For COVID-19 Together: Mahmood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:59 PM

KP, federal governments devise lockdown, preventive measures for COVID-19 together: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that lockdown and preventive measures for Coronavirus had been taken in the province with the cooperation of federal government

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that lockdown and preventive measures for Coronavirus had been taken in the province with the cooperation of Federal government.

He said this while addressing the district administration Manhera briefing here at circuit house.

The chief minister further said that during the current situation, human lives were more important and the government was well aware about traders' issues and their employees during lockdown and was providing relief to them by utilizing all resources.

"We are also planning to open the business sector," he said.

Mahmood Khan stated that the government would fulfill allthe needs of doctors, paramedical staff, and hospitals for fighting against COVID-19.

Appreciating the services of health, district administration and other departments, he directed the health department to ensure the presence of staff at all quarantine and isolation centers round the clock and COVID-19 test facility would be provided in Abbottabad soon.

He stated that all necessary equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for King Abdullah Hospital had been provided while the purchase of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment was in the final phase.

At the occasion, he directed to install Central Oxygen System which was approved earlier as soon as possible.

The chief minister disclosed that newly inducted doctors had been deputed various Basic Health Units (BHU) of the district Manshera while soon doctors would be deputed in 9 BHUs of Nawabzada Fareed's constituency.

He also assured the construction of new BHU at Dhudyal, provision of funds to under construction Balakot and Oghi hospitals.

Mahmood Khan also assured that the government would improve the health system in the province .

Mahmood Khan showed satisfaction over bulk provision of wheat flour and other commodities on a fair price.

He directed the district administration to make all out efforts to achieve the target of wheat procurement.

He directed to provide all possible facilities to the COVID-19 victims, take measures for sending all foreigner Tableeghi Jamaat members to their native countries.

Earlier,Mahmood Khan visited Government Elementary College Ghazi Kot qurantince center and King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra and enquired about the facilities being provided to the patients.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Abbottabad Mansehra Price Ghazi Oghi Balakot All Government Wheat Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

54 seconds ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

1 minute ago

Indonesian Capital Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Un ..

2 minutes ago

Centre to finalize alternative, renewable energy p ..

2 minutes ago

Canada inflation slows 'the most since 2006'

2 minutes ago

NCOC consults provinces on construction industry i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.