KP, federal governments devise lockdown, preventive measures for COVID-19 together: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that lockdown and preventive measures for Coronavirus had been taken in the province with the cooperation of federal government

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that lockdown and preventive measures for Coronavirus had been taken in the province with the cooperation of Federal government.

He said this while addressing the district administration Manhera briefing here at circuit house.

The chief minister further said that during the current situation, human lives were more important and the government was well aware about traders' issues and their employees during lockdown and was providing relief to them by utilizing all resources.

"We are also planning to open the business sector," he said.

Mahmood Khan stated that the government would fulfill allthe needs of doctors, paramedical staff, and hospitals for fighting against COVID-19.

Appreciating the services of health, district administration and other departments, he directed the health department to ensure the presence of staff at all quarantine and isolation centers round the clock and COVID-19 test facility would be provided in Abbottabad soon.

He stated that all necessary equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for King Abdullah Hospital had been provided while the purchase of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment was in the final phase.

At the occasion, he directed to install Central Oxygen System which was approved earlier as soon as possible.

The chief minister disclosed that newly inducted doctors had been deputed various Basic Health Units (BHU) of the district Manshera while soon doctors would be deputed in 9 BHUs of Nawabzada Fareed's constituency.

He also assured the construction of new BHU at Dhudyal, provision of funds to under construction Balakot and Oghi hospitals.

Mahmood Khan also assured that the government would improve the health system in the province .

Mahmood Khan showed satisfaction over bulk provision of wheat flour and other commodities on a fair price.

He directed the district administration to make all out efforts to achieve the target of wheat procurement.

He directed to provide all possible facilities to the COVID-19 victims, take measures for sending all foreigner Tableeghi Jamaat members to their native countries.

Earlier,Mahmood Khan visited Government Elementary College Ghazi Kot qurantince center and King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra and enquired about the facilities being provided to the patients.