ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said that the Federal and provincial governments have agreed to eliminate load shedding, recover electricity dues, and reduce line losses from the province aiming to provide relief to the people of the province.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, accompanied by Minister for Energy Sarfaraz Awais Khan Leghari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, he said that a formal agreement between the federal government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be signed soon.

Gandapur mentioned that ongoing discussions with the Federation concerning load shedding in KP have led us to meet and resolve the issue.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not against the institutions. He has no differences with Governor KP.

He stated that the people of KP have demanded that despite the province generating electricity for the entire country, they continue to face increased load shedding. He assured addressing electricity arrears and launching a community-based campaign to minimize line losses.

He said that agreements have been reached with the federation and expressed gratitude to the federal government for addressing the concerns related to the province's law and order and economic conditions. Ali Amin Gandapur clarified that his discussions were exclusively with the country's Interior Minister and Energy Minister.