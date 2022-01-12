KP finalizes plan to boost economic activities in merged districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has finalized the Economic Development Plan under which 113 schemes in different sectors would be initiated in North and South Waziristan districts to boost economic activities in newly merged districts (NMDs).

Under the scheme 55 worth Rs. 16 billion would be completed in North Waziristan District while 57 schemes worth Rs. 24 billion in South Waziristan District during the next three years.

This was told during a meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Merged Areas held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Besides, Provincial Cabinet Members Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Iqbal Wazir and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Corps, Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzar Bangash, Inspector General Police Muzzam Jah Ansaari, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and other civil and military high ups attended the meeting.

These projects on completion would promote economic activities in the districts and provide job opportunities to local people. The provincial government has also approved a project worth 7.8 billion for the beautification of urban areas and bazaars in merged districts whereas a master plan to provide clean drinking water to people of these districts is also ready which would formally be approved by the relevant forum next week.

Similarly, a strategy is also being devised to provide job opportunities to people by utilizing mineral potential of the merged areas.

The forum discussed matters related to development projects, administrative measures, law & order situation and other various matters related to the merged districts with special focus on North & South Waziristan districts.

Briefing the participants about the implementation status of decisions taken in the previous meeting of the forum regarding North & South Waziristan, it was informed that in the last meeting a total of 29 public issues were identified in South Waziristan out of which 17 issues had been resolved, 11 issues were on target as per stipulated timelines.

Similarly, 27 public issues were identified in North Waziristan out of which 13 issues have been resolved whereas work on 14 issues was in progress.

The forum was also informed that all the government offices have been established in merged districts on makeshift arrangements whereas land acquisition was in progress for the construction of government offices there on a permanent basis.

Besides, a project for the construction of district and tehsil complexes in the NMDs has also been approved. Similarly, the forum was told that a special project has been initiated for land settlement in merged areas adding that PC-Is of two separate projects had been approved to promote tourism in merged areas.

The participants were informed that necessary legislation has been completed for the regularization of 3477 project employees of Erstwhile FATA.

Briefing about the initiatives taken to improve law & order situation and strengthen the police department in NMDs, it was told that training of over 18 thousand police personnel had been completed whereas training of the remaining police personnel would be completed by June this year.

Besides, procurement of arms/ammunition and vehicles for police was also in progress. Similarly, 715 new positions were approved to strengthen counter terrorism department in NMDs. In order to maintain law and order, timely resolve the public issues and expedite work on developmental projects in merged districts, the forum agreed to have close coordination among civil and military set-ups.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure the progress on all development schemes in merged districts as per stipulated timelines and said that laxity or delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed the concerned deputy commissioners to expedite the land acquisition process for the establishment of government offices in their respective districts, further directing them to implement government's policy regarding posting transfer in letter and spirit, and said that in case of non-compliance, strict action would be taken against the concerned deputy commissioner.

The chief minister directed the provincial cabinet members to visit the NMDs on a regular basis and hold consultative sessions with local people in order to know public issues in those districts. Mahmood Khan directed the relevant authorities to identify suitable land for the establishment of industrial estate in North Waziristan.

Talking on this occasion, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed termed the Provincial Task Force as an effective forum for the accelerated development of merged districts, and urged upon the need of close coordination amongst all the stakeholders in this regard.