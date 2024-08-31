Open Menu

KP Finance Advisor Congrats KPRA For Surpassing Two Months Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance Muzzammil Aslam has congratulated KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) for surpassing its first two months target and said that overall collection is increased by 44 percent to 7.1 billion rupees as compared to 4.92 billion rupees last year.

He said this while receiving the performance report of first two months of current financial year from KPRA Director General, Fauzia Iqbal.

He termed the achievement a milestone and congratulated KPRA team for surpassing target in the month of August.

CM aide said that KP government is taking several steps to increase its revenue so as to further improve the financial condition of the province.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa August From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

3 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

3 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

6 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

19 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

19 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

19 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

19 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan