KP Finance approves release of Rs 28.31bln funds under 3rd ADP quarterly payment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, on the directives of the Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan, Friday approved release of 25percent funds for 3rd quarter of Annual Development Program (ADP).

The finance department in a notification said that Rs 28.31 billion has been approved for the release that includes Rs 2943 million for Elementary and Secondary Education, Rs 3515 million for Health, Rs 1301 million for agriculture, Rs 1802 million for higher education, Rs 970 million for drinking water and sanitation, Rs 555 million for forest, Rs 2282 million for poverty eradication.

Similarly, Rs 3180 million released for multi sectoral development, Rs 3868 million for construction and rehabilitation of roads and Rs 2192 million for water supply projects.

It said that Rs 5.5 billion grant was approved for 25 medical teaching institutions, Rs 1.26 billion for Lady Reading Hospital, Rs 590 million for Hayatabad medical complex, Rs one billion for Khyber Teaching Hospital, Rs 28.6 million for Ayub Medical College, Rs 50 million for Ayub Teaching Hospital, Rs 1.29 billion for Post Graduate Medical Institute Hayatabad, Rs 130 million for Institute of Kidneys and Rs 480 million for Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan said that in order to ensure timely completion of development projects the provincial government has early released the funds, adding that the 3rd quarterly payment for ADP would be released by next month.