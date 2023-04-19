KP finance department bans creation of new posts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, in a letter to all budget officers, has placed a ban on the creation of new posts.

According to the letter written by the Caretaker Adviser on Finance, orders were issued for not creating new posts due to the financial problems faced by the province.

The letter said that due to a massive resource crunch and financial instability in the province, the adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Energy and Power had directed to impose a ban on all kinds of creation of new vacancies and requested that necessary action be taken in the matter.