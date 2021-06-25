UrduPoint.com
KP Finance Department Constitute Core Committee For Coordination With PSX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

KP finance department constitute core committee for coordination with PSX

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Finance Department has constituted core committee under Chairmanship of Minister Finance Taimur Jhagra for coordination and collaboration between KP government and pakistan stock exchange, psx in order to execute various initiatives to uplift business and investor communities.

The members of the core committee are chairman PSX, Chief executive officer PSX , Additional Secretary ( Budget), Budget Officer (Funds/loan), representative from the board of directors, Maleeha Bangash , financial management expert, PSX and Usman Khan, Intervention Manager, Sustainable Energy and Economic Development .

More Stories From Pakistan

