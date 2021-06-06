UrduPoint.com
KP Finance Department Releases Funds For Sanitation Tools' Purchase

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

KP Finance Department releases funds for sanitation tools' purchase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund amounting to Rs.579.2 million for the engagement of janitorial staff and the purchase of small sanitation tools for the village and neighborhood councils, said an official news release issued here on Sunday.

The purpose of the release of fund was to ensure regular cleanliness in 28 districts of the province. These janitors will be engaged on daily wages basis with a proper supervisory mechanism and necessary tools/equipment will also be provided to them.

This large-scale intervention of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been made for the first time to provide a neat and clean environment to people across the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

