KP Finance Department Underscores Need For New NFC Award
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The participants of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course visited the Civil Secretariat Peshawar as part of their Inland Study Tour, where a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Economist, Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arifullah.
During the meeting, the Chief Economist briefed the participants on the development portfolio of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a special focus on the merged districts.
He highlighted the government's strategic high-impact flagship targets and showcased successfully executed and pipeline projects of Public-Private Partnership.
Additionally, the Finance Department representative presented an overview of the department's profile, including the sources of revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas of expenditure, and potential sources of revenue.
Furthermore, he emphasized the need for a new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.
The Home Department representative provided an overview of the department's key responsibilities, including law and order, public safety, and other matters.
The participants engaged in a productive discussion, gaining a deeper understanding of the province's development priorities, financial management strategies, and security related matters.
