KP Finance Dept. Approved Release Of 900,00 Mln For 4-month Expenditure

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the release of 900,00 million rupees under the four-month expenditure budget here on Sunday.

Funds have been released for salaries of employees and operational activities, and 99.17 million rupees for agriculture, 7.74 million rupees for endowments, 14.18 million rupees for the board of Revenue, 2.40 million rupees for water sanitation, 29.21 million rupees for education, and 0.43 million rupees for the environment have been released.

Approval to release 4.34 million rupees for establishment administration, 7.75 million rupees for excise and taxation, 0.16 million rupees for finance, 76.42 million rupees for forests, and 217.42 million rupees for health

Approval to release 88.

56 million rupees for higher education, 8.55 million rupees for home and business affairs, 16.28 million rupees for industries, and 0.89 million rupees for public relations

It was approved to release 34.30 million rupees for urban development, 51.81 million rupees for tourism, and 0.34 million rupees for local government.

Apart from this, funds based on salaries and expenses have been released for other departments as well. The approval given by the Finance Department has been given for the next four months, from November to February, according to the notification here. The release of funds by the Finance Department is expected in the next week, an official, when asked to comment, said.

