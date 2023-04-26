KP Finance Dept. rejects news regarding presenting four months budget

(@FahadShabbir)

A spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has clarified that the caretaker government has not taken any decision to present four monthly budgets in October 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has clarified that the caretaker government has not taken any decision to present four monthly budgets in October 2023.

Rejecting the new items regarding the presentation of four monthly budgets, he said that the previous government had issued a circular of integrated budget 2023 in December 2022 to start the new budget cycle for years 2023-24, however, a decision regarding budget presentation has not been taken so far.

A spokesperson said that the media would be informed about any progress regarding the matter.