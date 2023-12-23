KP finance dept releases Rs 90 million for 74 TMEs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Saturday released Rs90 million in funds for 74 TMEs across the province.

The finance department issued details indicating that TMA Haripur received an order from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for up to Rs 8 million.

Tehsil Ghazi in Haripur has the second-highest order, at Rs 5 million, with Rs 4.50 million going to Dera Ismail Khan TMA. According to the announcement, Bannu TMA has received Rs 2 million, Ghazni Khel Lacky Marwat has received Rs 1 million, and district Tank has received Rs 3.90 million.