KP Finance Deptt Releases Budget Strategy Paper 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has published its Annual Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) FY 2020-21 with the assistance of DFID-funded Sub-National Governance Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has published its Annual Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) FY 2020-21 with the assistance of DFID-funded Sub-National Governance Program.

This was a milestone towards transparent and accountable governance.

This year BSP was very comprehensive and includes the socio-economic outlook of KP, budget performance for FY 2019-20, COVID-19 Impact and Government strategy including the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the economy, revenue shortfall and comprehensive plan of emergency spending on COVID-19 and budget strategy for FY 2020-21 -both for settled and newly merged areas.

A detailed analysis of the financial impact of an increase in government size and scale in the recent past was also given.

According to the BSP, budget performance of the KP Government for the year 2019-20 in terms of revenue collections, development spend and economic growth was progressing as a year of economic growth for KP, however, in the wake of the pandemic, the Government has recently downgraded the growth prospects into negative growth territory and the immediate and anticipated contraction in the real economy would also translate into the decline in government revenues.

The shortfall in federal transfer to provinces would further be substantiated by the decrease in the provincial own sourced revenue as well as high emergency spend would further squeeze the fiscal space for public investment in the provinces.

The Finance Department was revising and reconsidering every cost,reducing unnecessary allocation and only prioritizing the services in sectors such as health, education, police and relief and rehabilitation.

As part of the budget strategy, the Government was keen to reform its policies to avoid unnecessary costs, maximize development spending to revive the economy, fostering employment opportunities and reforming tax to enhance compliance and increase the tax base. Government signal showed that there would be no increase in taxes, redundant and duplicate taxes would be eliminated.

The Government of KP has also approved an allocation of PK 39 billion for emergency expenditure especially for investment in the health sector for the provision of all necessary infrastructure and equipment to combat the COVID-19 in addition to Federal Government relief and economic stimulus package of Rs.1.2 trillion.

It was also mentioned in the BSP that at the face of constrained resources, public investment is required to ensure a sufficient level of physical and human resource, also focusing more on health and COVID related costs including PPEs, technical inputs for public sector labs to enhance testing etc.

The BSP would be available online at the website of the Finance Department at https://www.finance.gkp.pk/article/budget-strategy-paper-fy-2020-21.

