KP Finance Deptt Releases Funds For Ramazan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:30 PM

KP finance deptt releases funds for Ramazan package

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Thursday released funds for Ramazan package to be distributed among deserving and low-income families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Thursday released funds for Ramazan package to be distributed among deserving and low-income families.

KP Information Advisor Muhammad Ali Saif said here that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister Rs 10,000 would be given to each deserving family to purchase food for the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the financial assistance would be given through Bank Al-Falah, for which all the matters have been agreed.

