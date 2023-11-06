Open Menu

KP Finance Deptt Releases Rs 1bln For BRT Operations: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs one billion for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operations and the continuation of the uninterrupted services to the commuters.

The spokesperson of BRT said here on Monday that the budget has been allocated for operations of Peshawar BRT service for November 2023 to February 2024, adding that there was no truth in the rumors of suspension of the service due to lack of funds.

She said that Zu Peshawar was currently providing travel facilities to three lac passengers on a daily basis and the provincial government was committed to continuing the provision of high-quality travel facilities to the people of Peshawar.

APP/adi

