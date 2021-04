KP finance minister calls on PM Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday.

They discussed financial matters of KP province in the meeting, said a PM office media wing press release. /932