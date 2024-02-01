- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Ahmed Rasool Bangash on Thursday formally inaugurated the Kohat Sewerage Treatment costing Rs.6 billion and Mallam Women Businesses and Community Center costing Rs.589 million started under the auspices of WSSC Kohat.
While inspecting the under-construction parts of both the projects, he expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of the work and directed the authorities concerned to complete these important projects of public interest in the stipulated time.
On this occasion, the Chief Executive WSSC Kohat Arif Rauf gave a detailed briefing about the importance and usefulness of the projects and the quality of work.
Meanwhile, the Minister also inaugurated the Kohat Industrial Estate Security Development Project.
On this occasion, MD Small Industries Development board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and President Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industries gave useful suggestions to the Minister of Finance besides identifying the obstacles in the development of small industries in Kohat.
The Provincial Minister directed them to send in writing their suggestions and assured their immediate implementation.
Finance Minister said it has always been his desire to serve his region and its people in whatever capacity he may be, and it was the special grace of Allah Almighty that he has been quite successful in these endeavors.
Ahmad Rasool Bangash further said that the doors of his office were always open for the people of the province, especially from Kohat and they could contact him at any time regarding their legitimate problems. He said, today he felt happiness that being a son of Kohat, public interest works were being done in Kohat with his efforts.
