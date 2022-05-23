KP fiscal budget 2022-23 to be presented on June 1

The annual financial budget for the year 2022-23 would be presented before the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on June 1 and for that matter the provincial finance department has started publication of the budget documents, according to a letter issued by KP Finance department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The annual financial budget for the year 2022-23 would be presented before the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on June 1 and for that matter the provincial finance department has started publication of the budget documents, according to a letter issued by KP Finance department.

The KP Finance Department has directed the concerned departments especially Industries department to gear up their efforts to complete preparation and printing of the budget documents including annual budget statement, supplementary budget statement, budget speech, supplementary budget speech and citizen budget before May 29.