KP five economic zones to attract Rs. 330.5 bln in investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Realizing the importance of vibrant industrial sector for economic stability and employment generation, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has lunched five economic zones in last six months like attract Rs. 330.5 billion investment.

The documents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) shows that these economic zones will create total 330,796 employment opportunities with 94,060 directly related and 236,736 indirectly.

The provincial government established KPEZDMC with a task to facilitate focused industrial growth aiming to reduce poverty and gearing towards economic prosperity.

The KPEZDMC is focused on provision of investment friendly industrial infrastructure in KP through one window facilitation centers.

The Jalozai economic zone, Nowshera economic zone, Rashakai special economic zone, D.I Khan economic zone are launched under 3-year industrialization roadmap of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Jalozai economic zone constructed on 257 acres land is expected to attract Rs. 6.3 billion investment and creating 41,000 job opportunities.

The major industries to be setup at Jalozai economic zone include Food industry, Light engineering industry and pharmaceutical industry.

The Nowshera economic zone covers 76 acres land is expected to attract Rs. 1.6 Billion investment an creating 12000 jobs opportunities.

Access road to the industrial zone has been completed. Major intended industrial sectors include awaiting marble, food and pharmaceuticals sectors.

The Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is built on 1000 acres land is expected to attract USD $1.9 billion investment and generating around 200000 jobs.

Access roads to the economic zone are 55 percent completed, 10MW electricity (Phase 1) will be supplied by October. Major intended industries include Hi-Tech products, Electronic industries. Food and Beverages Industries and Mineral processing Units.

The Mohmand economic zone covering 350 acres land is expected to attract Rs. 7.6 billion investment and creating 56000 jobs. Marble will be major industry. Process has been initiated for conversion into special economic zone.

The D.I Khan economic zone covering 189 acres land is likely to attract Rs. 1.5 billion investment along with creating 30000 employment opportunities. Major intended industries include mineral processing unit, Agro/ Food process industry and plastic industry.