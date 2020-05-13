KP flour millers demand lifting of ban on wheat supply from Punjab

Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded of the federal government to lift ban on wheat supply from Punjab to ensure timely availability of wheat to local mills and fulfill requirement of food commodity and avert to create flour crisis in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded of the Federal government to lift ban on wheat supply from Punjab to ensure timely availability of wheat to local mills and fulfill requirement of food commodity and avert to create flour crisis in the province.

The demand was made by a delegation of flour millers led by Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkwha chairman Muhammad Iqbal and group leader, Muhammad Naeem Butt during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Engineer Maqsood Anwer Pervaiz on Wednesday.

The flour millers apprised the meeting that the government of Punjab had imposed a ban on wheat transportation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which they termed as unconstitutional clearly contradiction of article 151 of the constitution of the country.

"KP is wheat-deficient province, mostly depending on Punjab to fulfill the food requirement in the province, the millers said.

On the other hand, they added that wheat supply was stopped to local mills from government godowns and all mills will be shut down under the prevailing circumstances.

The flour millers said owing to non-availability of wheat in market, they are not able to supply flour to the markets, which has led to fear of shortage of flour across the province.

"We had earlier warned the provincial government to take up the issue of ban on wheat supply with Sindh, Punjab and the federal government, but they paid no attention", Naeem Butt said.

Maqsood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion asked the government to lift the 'inter-provincial' ban on wheat supply from Punjab to KP to ensure timely availability of wheat to local mills and fulfill requirement of food commodity and avert any flour crisis in the province.

He said economic and business activities have slowed down due to prolonged corona lockdown while imposition of ban on transportation of wheat and unavailability of wheat to local mills would lead to complete closure of flour industry in the province.

SCCI chief said unavailability of wheat to KP flour mills was completely unjust and unbearable and the ban on wheat transportation should be lifted immediately.

Maqsood Pervaiz urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal minister for food, federal secretary for food and other authorities concerned to take immediate notice of 'unconstitutional' and 'unlawful' inter-provincial restrictions on wheat supply and ensure timely availability of wheat of KP flour mills.