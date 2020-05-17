UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Flour Mills Facing Shortage Of Wheat, Decided To Close

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

KP Flour Mills facing shortage of wheat, decided to close

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Iqbal Sunday said that the Flour Mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing wheat shortage after imposing ban on supply of wheat from Punjab.

This he said in a press statement issued here on Sunday. He said they have left with no option but to announce closing of flour mills from Monday. He said that Punjab province has imposed unconstitutional ban on supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to which supply of wheat to 180 flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been stopped and none of the mills have wheat due to which it is necessary to close down the flour mills.

He said that due to closure of flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a severe flour crisis has arisen in the province. Haji Iqbal Khan, Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to immediately lift the ban on wheat shipments from Punjab. The ban on flour for the people in this Holy month of Ramadan is not a justified act. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering due to this severe flour crisis as a result of wheat shortage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sunday From Wheat Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

12 minutes ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.