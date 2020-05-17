KP Flour Mills facing shortage of wheat, decided to close

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Iqbal Sunday said that the Flour Mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing wheat shortage after imposing ban on supply of wheat from Punjab.

This he said in a press statement issued here on Sunday. He said they have left with no option but to announce closing of flour mills from Monday. He said that Punjab province has imposed unconstitutional ban on supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to which supply of wheat to 180 flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been stopped and none of the mills have wheat due to which it is necessary to close down the flour mills.

He said that due to closure of flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a severe flour crisis has arisen in the province. Haji Iqbal Khan, Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to immediately lift the ban on wheat shipments from Punjab. The ban on flour for the people in this Holy month of Ramadan is not a justified act. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering due to this severe flour crisis as a result of wheat shortage.