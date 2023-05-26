KP flour prices witnesses significant decline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :In the wake of the recent relaxation on the ban of wheat supply from Punjab, the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has experienced a notable drop in the prices of flour bags.

Rambail Khan, the President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flour Dealer Association, shared this encouraging news during an interview with APP on Friday.

According to Khan, the price of an 80 kg bag of flour has plummeted from Rs13,000 to Rs11,000, representing a substantial decline of Rs2,000.

Simultaneously, the cost of a 20 kg bag has fallen from Rs3,300 to Rs2,600, marking a reduction of Rs700.

The relaxation on the ban of wheat supply from Punjab has played a crucial role in alleviating the financial burden on consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Khan.

He expressed optimism regarding further reductions in flour prices in the days to come.

This development is anticipated to provide much-needed relief to households across the region, making essential food items more affordable and accessible.