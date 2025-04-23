Open Menu

KP Focuses On Modernizing Tourism, Preserving Cultural Heritage: Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Wednesday chaired an important meeting at his office in the Civil Secretariat here with Chairman of the Standing Committee on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Mian Sharafat Ali. Committee members Munir Hussain Laghmani and Ikram Ghazi in attendance

The meeting focused on aligning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism sector with modern standards, preserving the province’s rich cultural heritage, and safeguarding historical sites for future generations. Participants exchanged views on the challenges currently facing the tourism sector and presented a range of suggestions to address them.

Advisor Zahid Chanzeb provided insights on the questions submitted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to the standing committee and shared details of the government’s current strategy for tourism and cultural development.

He emphasized that tourism and culture not only hold immense potential for contributing to the province’s economic growth but also play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that immediate and priority-based actions are required to overcome barriers in the tourism sector. It was agreed that efforts will be intensified to enhance tourism infrastructure in line with international standards.

