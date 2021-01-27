UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Accelerates Crackdown Against Adulteration Mafia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) has accelerated crackdown against adulteration mafia in the province, destroying more 70kg of unhealthy and expired items in Nowshera on Wednesday.

The crackdown against adulteration mafia has been launched on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, Sohail Khan, says Director Operations Dr Azmatullah Wazir.

As part of the drive, he said the authority's teams inspected restaurants and hotels in Mardan and fined several of them for failing to meet hygiene standards. He said two butcher shops were also sealed for selling substandard meet.

He added that teams inspected production units of several hotels, grocery stores and bakeries in Haripur and warning notices were issued to those who did not improve food preparation.

The authority teams also paid a surprise visit to bazaars in D I Khan and recovered 25 kg of banned China salt and directed ghee mill to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

Similarly, huge quantity of substandard spices were discarded in Lakki Marwat and Kohat districts, adding that the authority's team also inspected grocery stores in Chitral and disposed of 19 kg of unhealthy items.

