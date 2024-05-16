Open Menu

KP Food Authority Action Against Adulteration Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KP Food authority action against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority took action against the adulteration mafia in different districts across the province, a spokesman of Food Department said here Thursday.

Food safety teams raided food businesses in Swabi, Mardan and Lower Dir districts, the Food Authority Spokesman said. A total of 1,000 liters of fake drinks were seized from a warehouse in Swabi, Jalsai, spokesperson said.

Likewise, 50 liters of fake drinks from a wholesaler in Takhtbhai under Mardan, mis-labeled cold drinks from a shop and prohibited items seized from a shop, Spokesman said. The food officials inspection of various hotels, juice shops, tandoors and general stores in Malakand University canteen and market, spokeswoman

More than 65 liters of expired drinks were exported from a shop and destroyed on the spot, the spokesman said, adding, “Fines imposed for violation of hygiene rules, improvement notices also issued.

He said, on the directives of the Director General Wasif Saeed, crackdown against non-standard and fake cold drink shops is going on across the province. Those who play with the health of citizens will be dealt with iron hands as directed by Director General Wasif Saeed. Strict legal action should be taken against anti-human elements like the adultery mafia, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Dir Malakand Swabi Market From

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

14 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

14 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

14 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

14 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan