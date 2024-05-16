KP Food authority action against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority took action against the adulteration mafia in different districts across the province, a spokesman of Food Department said here Thursday.

Food safety teams raided food businesses in Swabi, Mardan and Lower Dir districts, the Food Authority Spokesman said. A total of 1,000 liters of fake drinks were seized from a warehouse in Swabi, Jalsai, spokesperson said.

Likewise, 50 liters of fake drinks from a wholesaler in Takhtbhai under Mardan, mis-labeled cold drinks from a shop and prohibited items seized from a shop, Spokesman said. The food officials inspection of various hotels, juice shops, tandoors and general stores in Malakand University canteen and market, spokeswoman

More than 65 liters of expired drinks were exported from a shop and destroyed on the spot, the spokesman said, adding, “Fines imposed for violation of hygiene rules, improvement notices also issued.

”

He said, on the directives of the Director General Wasif Saeed, crackdown against non-standard and fake cold drink shops is going on across the province. Those who play with the health of citizens will be dealt with iron hands as directed by Director General Wasif Saeed. Strict legal action should be taken against anti-human elements like the adultery mafia, the spokesman said.