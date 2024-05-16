KP Food Authority Action Against Adulteration Mafia
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority took action against the adulteration mafia in different districts across the province, a spokesman of Food Department said here Thursday.
Food safety teams raided food businesses in Swabi, Mardan and Lower Dir districts, the Food Authority Spokesman said. A total of 1,000 liters of fake drinks were seized from a warehouse in Swabi, Jalsai, spokesperson said.
Likewise, 50 liters of fake drinks from a wholesaler in Takhtbhai under Mardan, mis-labeled cold drinks from a shop and prohibited items seized from a shop, Spokesman said. The food officials inspection of various hotels, juice shops, tandoors and general stores in Malakand University canteen and market, spokeswoman
More than 65 liters of expired drinks were exported from a shop and destroyed on the spot, the spokesman said, adding, “Fines imposed for violation of hygiene rules, improvement notices also issued.
”
He said, on the directives of the Director General Wasif Saeed, crackdown against non-standard and fake cold drink shops is going on across the province. Those who play with the health of citizens will be dealt with iron hands as directed by Director General Wasif Saeed. Strict legal action should be taken against anti-human elements like the adultery mafia, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM wants ICT free from single use plastic bags: Romina5 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike, car lifter gang; arrest two5 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admissions deadline for continue students5 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in house in Hayatabad6 minutes ago
-
Agricultural university’s role laudable in quality education: VC6 minutes ago
-
Human traffickers presented in Special Central Immigration Court26 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit32 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 32 kg drugs in five operations35 minutes ago
-
Process to finalize standing committees process to be completed till tomorrow: Dr Fazal Chaudhary36 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in human trafficking36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 192,000 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
25 Injured in road accident in Nawabshah36 minutes ago