KP Food Authority Arranges One-day Training On Prevention Of Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

KP Food Authority arranges one-day training on prevention of diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Kohat Tuesday arranged one-day training session for people related to hotels, bakeries and food related businesses on prevention of diseases.

The training session was attended by 24 persons where the trainers of Food Authority sensitize the participants on food safety and diseases related to unhygienic food.

At the end of training session Deputy Director Food Safety Authority Kamran Khan Yousafzai distributed certificates among the participants. Assistant Director Zafar Khan and Food Safety Officers Rizwan Wazir and Syed Suleman were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

