KP Food Authority asked to provide merit lists, relevant docs of recruitment: KPIC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) Wednesday directed Public Information Officer (PIO) of KP food Safety and Halal Food Authority (HFA) to provide descriptive merit lists and other documents of recruitment of public servants in the authority for public consummation.

An official communiqué issued here by KPIC said that citizens had sought the details of merit lists and other relevant documents about recruitment of public servants through KPIC so as to meet the objective of transparency and the criteria prescribed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ESTA Code for recruitment of the public servants.

It is pertinent to mention that on the directives of Chief Information Commissioner, Sajid Khan Jadoon, a delegation of the Commission led by Information Commissioner Riaz Khan Daudzai paid a visit to Halal Food Authority in pursuant to provision of Section 26 2 (C & D) of the RTI Act 2013 to inspect record in various complaints submitted by citizens to the Commission.

Under the Section 26(2)(C) of the KP RTI Act 2013, the Commission have the powers of Civil Court to inspect the premises of the public bodies and can examine and inspect the record.

The press release said that KPIC is strongly committed to enable the citizens to have access to information of public importance and helping in building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.