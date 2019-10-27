KP Food Authority Bannu surprise visit to spices, Gur market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority Bannu Division team under the supervision of Deputy Director Zeeshan Mahsud paid a surprise visit to Bannu spices and Gur market. During the visit the Union President Ghulam Qebaz, General Secretary Sher Ali and other members welcomed the team and meet with more than 50 shopkeepers in the market.

The team appreciated initiatives and improvements shown by the market and ensured full cooperation from the Authority officials. Licenses issued by KP Food Authority were inspected and Deputy Director Zeeshan Mahsud also distributed cash prizes amongst the shopkeepers for better display of licenses.

The union ensured full cooperation with KP Food Authority and will extend its cooperation in future too.