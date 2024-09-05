Open Menu

KP Food Authority Clears Dog Meat Rumour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP Food Authority clears dog meat rumour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has categorically denied rumours circulating on social media about the alleged discovery of dog meat in hotels across the province.

A spokesperson for the Food Authority dismissed the claims as "baseless and fabricated," stating that no such incident of dog meat being found or served at any hotel or restaurant in the province has ever occurred.

Director General Wasif Saeed appealed to the public not to pay heed to such false reports and to rely only on verified information provided by the authority.

He assured that the Food Authority's inspection teams conduct regular inspections to ensure the provision of safe and quality food.

He expressed concern that certain elements intentionally spread baseless rumours to instill panic and harm the food industry.

He reiterated the authority's commitment to maintaining food safety and standards, emphasizing that they are fully aware of their responsibilities and are taking necessary measures to safeguard public health.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Hotel Industry

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

26 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

35 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan