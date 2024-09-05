KP Food Authority Clears Dog Meat Rumour
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has categorically denied rumours circulating on social media about the alleged discovery of dog meat in hotels across the province.
A spokesperson for the Food Authority dismissed the claims as "baseless and fabricated," stating that no such incident of dog meat being found or served at any hotel or restaurant in the province has ever occurred.
Director General Wasif Saeed appealed to the public not to pay heed to such false reports and to rely only on verified information provided by the authority.
He assured that the Food Authority's inspection teams conduct regular inspections to ensure the provision of safe and quality food.
He expressed concern that certain elements intentionally spread baseless rumours to instill panic and harm the food industry.
He reiterated the authority's commitment to maintaining food safety and standards, emphasizing that they are fully aware of their responsibilities and are taking necessary measures to safeguard public health.
