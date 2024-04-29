KP Food Authority Concludes Hospitals' Canteen Inspection Campaign
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority concluded a two-day special campaign to inspect canteens in major hospitals across the province.
The spokesperson for the food authority stated that examinations were conducted at canteens in 78 district headquarters hospitals, as well as other government and private hospitals in all divisions.
Canteens in various divisions, including five major hospitals in Bannu, six each in DI Khan and Mardan, 12 in Kohat, 15 in Hazara, 41 in Malakand, and 32 in Peshawar, were checked.
Action was taken against canteens and affiliated food points in hospitals based on complaints from citizens. Examinations of canteens in various government and private hospitals, including Lady Reading Hospital, Safayat Ghayoor Shaheed Memorial, North West General Hospital, and Shaukat Khanum Hospital, as well as on Warsak Road and Ring Road, were conducted during the campaign, the spokesperson said.
A canteen was sealed due to extremely unsanitary conditions. Additionally, 83 liters of cooking oil and 10 kilograms of salt were confiscated for being substandard, and expired stock of cold drinks and chips were seized during inspections.
Rs 280,000 fines were imposed for violations of health regulations, with 115 improvement notices also issued. Director General of the Food Authority, Waseem Saeed, stated that a crackdown will be initiated against businesses involved in substandard food items.
