Open Menu

KP Food Authority Concludes Six-day Inspection Drive At Tourist Spots

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KP Food Authority concludes six-day inspection drive at tourist spots

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In line with the directives of Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority carried out a six-day special inspection campaign targeting food businesses in tourist and recreational spots across the province.

The drive was conducted from March 31 to April 5, with the objective of ensuring the availability of safe and quality food for visitors.

According to the Authority’s spokesperson on Sunday, food safety teams carried out inspections in key tourist locations including Peshawar, Kund Park in Nowshera, Khanpur Dam in Haripur, Sardaryab in Charsadda, Balakot, Donga Gali, Nathiagali, Shogran, Harnou in Mansehra, Fizagat and Malam Jabba in Swat, and parts of Malakand.

During the campaign, around 640 food businesses were inspected. The teams confiscated and discarded over 431 kilograms of different substandard food items. Additionally, improvement notices were issued to 90 businesses, while 97 new licenses were granted, generating a revenue of Rs.

191,000 through the licensing process.

The spokesperson further shared that mobile food testing laboratories were also deployed on-site to conduct instant sampling and analysis of various edible items including cooking oil, meat, tea, milk, yogurt, beverages, spices, and salt. Out of the 32 samples tested, 19 were declared safe, while 13 were found substandard.

The spokesperson added that tourists appreciated the presence and efforts of the Food Authority teams, recognizing the inspections as a valuable step toward improving food standards at recreational spots.

Director General Wasif Saeed commended the field teams for their commitment and service during the Eid holidays. He reiterated the Authority’s resolve to continue such proactive measures in the future to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to tourists across the province.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

41 minutes ago
 Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

1 hour ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

1 hour ago
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

3 hours ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

3 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

4 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan