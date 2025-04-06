KP Food Authority Concludes Six-day Inspection Drive At Tourist Spots
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In line with the directives of Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority carried out a six-day special inspection campaign targeting food businesses in tourist and recreational spots across the province.
The drive was conducted from March 31 to April 5, with the objective of ensuring the availability of safe and quality food for visitors.
According to the Authority’s spokesperson on Sunday, food safety teams carried out inspections in key tourist locations including Peshawar, Kund Park in Nowshera, Khanpur Dam in Haripur, Sardaryab in Charsadda, Balakot, Donga Gali, Nathiagali, Shogran, Harnou in Mansehra, Fizagat and Malam Jabba in Swat, and parts of Malakand.
During the campaign, around 640 food businesses were inspected. The teams confiscated and discarded over 431 kilograms of different substandard food items. Additionally, improvement notices were issued to 90 businesses, while 97 new licenses were granted, generating a revenue of Rs.
191,000 through the licensing process.
The spokesperson further shared that mobile food testing laboratories were also deployed on-site to conduct instant sampling and analysis of various edible items including cooking oil, meat, tea, milk, yogurt, beverages, spices, and salt. Out of the 32 samples tested, 19 were declared safe, while 13 were found substandard.
The spokesperson added that tourists appreciated the presence and efforts of the Food Authority teams, recognizing the inspections as a valuable step toward improving food standards at recreational spots.
Director General Wasif Saeed commended the field teams for their commitment and service during the Eid holidays. He reiterated the Authority’s resolve to continue such proactive measures in the future to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to tourists across the province.
