Open Menu

KP Food Authority Concludes Special Campaign Against Subpar Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KP Food Authority concludes special campaign against subpar meat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has successfully concluded an eight-day special campaign against subpar and hazardous meat, seizing and disposing of thousands of kilograms of unfit meat and imposing hefty fines on violators.

According to details provided by the Authority’s spokesperson on Sunday, over 1,839 inspections were carried out across the province during the campaign. The operations included rigorous inspections of butcher shops and slaughterhouses, as well as the establishment of checkpoints on key routes to inspect meat transportation vehicles.

A total of 5,038 kilograms of substandard meat, including beef, mutton, chicken, liver, and other products, was confiscated and discarded. Divisional-wise breakdown revealed that 1,020 kg of substandard meat was seized in Peshawar Division, 55 kg in Hazara, 240 kg in Mardan, 3,050 kg in Bannu, 272 kg in Kohat, and 498 kg in Malakand.

The Authority took strict action under the Food Safety Act, issuing heavy fines and warning notices to those involved. Special teams, led by Assistant Directors of Food, were deployed to ensure thorough inspections. Additionally, checks on halal certification, cleanliness of slaughterhouses, and proper storage of meat were conducted.

Director General KP FS and HFA, Wasif Saeed, commended the efforts of the food safety teams and highlighted that the campaign was carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Toru stated, “Ensuring the availability of quality food to citizens is the top priority of the provincial government. The crackdown on adulteration mafias will continue with similar campaigns in the future.”

Secretary for Food Department, Saqib Raza Aslam also emphasized the importance of public cooperation in eradicating the menace of adulteration.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Kohat Mardan Malakand Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

21 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

21 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

21 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan