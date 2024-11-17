KP Food Authority Concludes Special Campaign Against Subpar Meat
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has successfully concluded an eight-day special campaign against subpar and hazardous meat, seizing and disposing of thousands of kilograms of unfit meat and imposing hefty fines on violators.
According to details provided by the Authority’s spokesperson on Sunday, over 1,839 inspections were carried out across the province during the campaign. The operations included rigorous inspections of butcher shops and slaughterhouses, as well as the establishment of checkpoints on key routes to inspect meat transportation vehicles.
A total of 5,038 kilograms of substandard meat, including beef, mutton, chicken, liver, and other products, was confiscated and discarded. Divisional-wise breakdown revealed that 1,020 kg of substandard meat was seized in Peshawar Division, 55 kg in Hazara, 240 kg in Mardan, 3,050 kg in Bannu, 272 kg in Kohat, and 498 kg in Malakand.
The Authority took strict action under the Food Safety Act, issuing heavy fines and warning notices to those involved. Special teams, led by Assistant Directors of Food, were deployed to ensure thorough inspections. Additionally, checks on halal certification, cleanliness of slaughterhouses, and proper storage of meat were conducted.
Director General KP FS and HFA, Wasif Saeed, commended the efforts of the food safety teams and highlighted that the campaign was carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Toru stated, “Ensuring the availability of quality food to citizens is the top priority of the provincial government. The crackdown on adulteration mafias will continue with similar campaigns in the future.”
Secretary for Food Department, Saqib Raza Aslam also emphasized the importance of public cooperation in eradicating the menace of adulteration.
