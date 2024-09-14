KP Food Authority Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority(KPFS&HFA) alongwith Livestock department on Saturday conducted the operation against milk adulteration and imposed heavy fines, here Saturday.
On the direction of Deputy Director of HFA Muhammad Asif, a checkpoints was established at various points in the city.
During the checking, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.
During the checking adulterated and substandard milk were found in various vehicles, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well.
The official of HFA stressed that the strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food and milk, affirming that there would be no tolerance for violations.
