KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday conducted operations against milk adulteration and disposed of huge quantity of chemically contaminated milk in Dera Ismail Khan.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, teams of KP FS&HFA collected samples from various milk shops on Circular road, Tank Adda and Saddar Bazar.

The team members tested the milk immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.

During the checking adulterated and substandard milk were found, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the shop owners as well.

Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, commended the food safety team for their vigilance and directed to intensify inspections of food supply vehicles and milk shops .

He stressed that strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food, affirming that there will be no tolerance for violations.