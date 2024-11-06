KP Food Authority Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk In DIKhan
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 10:03 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday conducted operations against milk adulteration and disposed of huge quantity of chemically contaminated milk in Dera Ismail Khan
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday conducted operations against milk adulteration and disposed of huge quantity of chemically contaminated milk in Dera Ismail Khan.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, teams of KP FS&HFA collected samples from various milk shops on Circular road, Tank Adda and Saddar Bazar.
The team members tested the milk immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.
During the checking adulterated and substandard milk were found, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the shop owners as well.
Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, commended the food safety team for their vigilance and directed to intensify inspections of food supply vehicles and milk shops .
He stressed that strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food, affirming that there will be no tolerance for violations.
Recent Stories
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September2 minutes ago
-
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 112 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee14 minutes ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use14 minutes ago
-
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody6 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined14 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony14 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony14 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center9 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS9 minutes ago
-
PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi9 minutes ago