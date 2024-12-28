Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Saturday conducted the operation against milk adulteration and imposed heavy fines.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, a checkpoints was established at different locations of the city. The Authority’s team also inspected several milk shops in different areas.

During the checking, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.

During the checking adulterated and substandard milk were found in various vehicles, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well.

Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, commended the food safety team for their vigilance and said that the inspections aims at ensuring the quality of milk sold to consumers and prevent the sale of adulterated milk.

The KP FS&HFA will continue its efforts to hold milk-sellers accountable for maintaining standards and protecting consumer health, he added.

