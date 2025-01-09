KP Food Authority Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk In DIKhan
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted an operation against milk adulteration and imposed heavy fines in Dera Ismail Khan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted an operation against milk adulteration and imposed heavy fines in Dera Ismail Khan.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif, checkpoints were established at various locations throughout the city.
The Authority’s team also inspected several milk shops in different areas of Tehsil Paharpur and Chashma road.
During the inspection, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and immediately tested by using a mobile food testing laboratory.
During the checking adulterated and substandard milk was found in various vehicles, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well.
