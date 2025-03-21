Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has conducted operations against the adulteration mafia in various areas of the city as part of efforts to provide pure food to people during the holy month of Ra­mazan.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif,The authority's team conducted the operations in various locations in DI Khan city.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laborato­ry for further examination.

Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores dur­ing the operation.

The owners were fined under the Food Safety Act, and further action was being taken as per the Act.

The inspection team also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and instructed them to ensure cleanliness and abide by the rules of KPFS & HFA, saying, the strict legal action would be taken against the violators in line with prescribed laws.

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

47 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

53 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

2 hours ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

2 hours ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

2 hours ago
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan