KP Food Authority Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has continue its operations against milk adulteration and disposed of huge quantity of chemically contaminated milk in Dera Ismail Khan.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, a checkpoints was established at various locations to scrutinize milk tankers coming from Punjab and other districts.

During the checking, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.

During the checking adulterated and substandard milk were found in various vehicles, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well.

Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, commended the food safety team for their vigilance and directed to intensify inspections of food supply vehicles.

He stressed that strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food, affirming that there will be no tolerance for violations.

