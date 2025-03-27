KP Food Authority Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has continue its operations against milk adulteration and disposed of huge quantity of chemically contaminated milk in Dera Ismail Khan.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, a checkpoints was established at various locations to scrutinize milk tankers coming from Punjab and other districts.
During the checking, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.
During the checking adulterated and substandard milk were found in various vehicles, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well.
Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, commended the food safety team for their vigilance and directed to intensify inspections of food supply vehicles.
He stressed that strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food, affirming that there will be no tolerance for violations.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits PMDC15 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee meeting15 minutes ago
-
PTI founder approaches IHC for scheduling appeal before Eid15 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Shangla road accident15 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to cap private medical colleges’ fee15 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks US President Trump's mediation to help settle the Kashmir dispute as per his off ..16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police to organize CCTV, technician network course26 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies after hit by car26 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: A Beacon of Economic Growth and Community Empowerment1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Randhawa, IG Rizvi join police officials for special Iftar1 hour ago
-
KP Governor condemns Quetta bomb blast1 hour ago