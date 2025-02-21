KP Food Authority Conduct Operations In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has conducted operations against the adulteration mafia in various areas of the city as part of efforts to provide pure food to people..
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif,The authority's team conducted the operation on Bannu Road. During the raid Counterfeit and substandard food items were seized from grocery stores.
The owners were fined under the Food Safety Act, and further action was being taken as per the Act.
