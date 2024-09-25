KP food authority conduct operations in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations at several places of Dera city and checked quality of food items at various shops.

The authority's team on the direction of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif checked the quality of milk and other items and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.

The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items to ensure quality food stuff for consumers. The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.