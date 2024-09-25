Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conduct Operations In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KP food authority conduct operations in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations at several places of Dera city and checked quality of food items at various shops.

The authority's team on the direction of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif checked the quality of milk and other items and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.

The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items to ensure quality food stuff for consumers. The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

14 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

30 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

32 minutes ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

54 minutes ago
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

3 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

6 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan