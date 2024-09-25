KP Food Authority Conduct Operations In DIKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted operations at several places of Dera city and checked quality of food items at various shops.
The authority's team on the direction of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif checked the quality of milk and other items and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.
The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items to ensure quality food stuff for consumers. The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.
Recent Stories
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches Agriculture Graduates Internship Program1 minute ago
-
DIG Hazara chairs Police Darbar to address officers' concerns1 minute ago
-
CS visits Swabi varsity, drug rehabilitation center Shah Mansoor2 minutes ago
-
Illegal LPG, petrol sales endanger lives in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP14 minutes ago
-
Cantonment Board Sargodha issues property tax bills22 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister calls for proper recognition of pharmacists on World Pharmacist Day22 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur23 minutes ago
-
Votes are primary evidence of election results: CJP31 minutes ago
-
PITB launches Global IT certifications programme32 minutes ago
-
PILDAT calls out regulatory gaps in political finance, urges reforms in latest report41 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges41 minutes ago