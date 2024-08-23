Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conduct Operations In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 07:26 PM

KP Food Authority conduct operations in DIKhan

To ensure the provision of quality food items across the city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) To ensure the provision of quality food items across the city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points on Chashma road, Zafarabad colony and Multan road.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

While counterfeitn and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.

