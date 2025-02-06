KP Food Authority Conduct Operations In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted the operation against milk adulteration and also recovered and destroyed thousands litres of expired beverages as part of efforts to provide pure food to people
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted the operation against milk adulteration and also recovered and destroyed thousands litres of expired beverages as part of efforts to provide pure food to people.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif, checkpoints were established at various locations throughout the city. The Authority’s team also inspected several milk shops in different areas of Dera city.
During the inspection, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and immediately tested using a mobile food testing laboratory.
During the checking adulterated and substandard milk were found in various vehicles, leading to their immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well.
Meanwhile, The authority's team conducted the operation and recovered thousands litres of expired beverages. The food safety teams took immediate action, destroying the expired products on-site to prevent them from reaching consumers. In addition, heavy fines were imposed on those found violating food safety regulations.
The KP FS&HFA would continue its crackdown against violators to ensure adulteration free food to every citizen of the city, the authority's spokesman said.
