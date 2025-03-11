Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conduct Operations In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KP food authority conduct operations in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has conducted operations against the adulteration mafia in various areas of the city as part of efforts to provide pure food to people during the holy month of Ra­mazan.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif,The authority's team conducted the operations in various locations in DIKhan city.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laborato­ry for further examination.

Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores dur­ing the operation.

The owners were fined under the Food Safety Act, and further action was being taken as per the Act.

The inspection team also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and instructed them to ensure cleanliness and abide by the rules of KPFS & HFA, saying, the strict legal action would be taken against the violators in line with prescribed laws.

