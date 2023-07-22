Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Crackdown Against Adulteration Mafia In KP

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KP Food Authority conducts crackdown against adulteration mafia in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Saturday conducted a crackdown against the adulteration mafia continued across the province in which the officials of the Authority seized 20,000 fake beverages from a godown at Swabi road Mardan and recovered a large batch of fake cold drinks.

The spokesperson of the Authority said that 20,000 liters of different branded beverages were recovered from the godown, which had to supply to different parts of the city. The spokesperson said that samples were examined on the spot through mobile Labs by the food safety officers.

According to the details, the unhealthy cold drinks were confiscated for discarding by sealing the godown. It was further told in detail that a case was registered against the owners under the Food Safety Act.

On this occasion, Director Operations Food Authority Altaf Hussain said in a statement issued from his office that traders involved in sale of non-standard and unhealthy food items would be dealt with iron hands and no concessions would be made.

